FCA announces details on jobs from Jeep Wrangler expansion

The excitement hasn't died down over Fiat Chrysler's announcement on Thursday to expand Jeep Wrangler production. The mayor used a baseball analogy, saying they now know "Who's on first" when it comes to the expansion.

As part of Fiat Chrysler’s plans to retool the North Toledo Assembly Complex and the Belvidere (Illinois) plants, production of the Toledo-built Cherokee will move to Belvidere in 2017.

Toledo, however, stands to gain 700 new jobs in this $700 million investment to expand Wrangler production.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson said the expansion at the Toledo Jeep plant has been in the works for almost a year.

“It makes me feel very happy about the finality about this particular project. We know what we're going to do, we know what to expect. Everyone has their part to play and so we're all ready to get moving on it,” she said.

The Mayor said city engineers and business experts will be on the front line of helping execute the Wrangler expansion and said the land the city bought across the street from the plant is still available, if this project requires it.

But, those 700 jobs are not guaranteed.

Fiat Chrysler said it will depend on a number of factors, like reaching minimum vehicle sales volumes, developments in global financial markets and changes in demand for products.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson said the area's good labor-management relationship will overcome any challenges.

“We have people who understand and are willing to work and, given the opportunity, are able to produce whatever they need to,” she said.

A Fiat Chrysler spokesperson told us the new jobs will be hourly and salaried, and hourly jobs will start around $17 an hour, in line with the collective bargaining agreement.

“This is our 75th year to recognize the Jeep Wrangler in our community as an icon," Hicks-Hudson said. "And so I think this is almost the icing on the cake of this celebration, because not only does it solidify the production of the where, but it also says that we're going to have 700 additional employees.”



The FCA spokesperson said she doesn't know yet when people can apply for the new positions because they haven’t confirmed when the vehicle will launch. She suggested interested parties go here to sign up for notifications.

