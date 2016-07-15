Sylvania looking into building new water treatment system separate from Toledo

Right now, many communities in our area pay the City of Toledo for water treatment services.

But the City of Sylvania is looking into the possibility of supplying their own drinking water in the near future.

The Sylvania water contract with the City of Toledo expires in 2028 and officials are saying that it would take up to 10 years to build a brand new water treatment system for the city

City leaders ordered a study to find out all of the options available to supply clean water for the residents of Sylvania and came up with three viable options.

The first is to create a stand alone water system for only the City of Sylvania. That plan would cost $132 million and would supply 6.5 million gallons of water a day.

The second is a water system partnership that would supply 18-million gallons of water to both Sylvania and southern Michigan municipalities, costing $223 million.

And the third, a full partnership with the City of Toledo, tying in Sylvania's new water supply with Toledo's. This new regional water system would cost $335 million, and supply 60-million gallons a day.

The common thread in all of these options is a new Lake Erie water intake and water treatment plant in Erie Township.

"So there's a redundancy in the system and there's safety in the system, so that we have no further shutdowns and never have questions of safety again." said Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough.

The study shows that with a constant rise in water rates over the next 25 years, all of these scenarios would be more cost effective for Sylvania than renewing the current contract.

But, incorporating Toledo into their new plan would spread the cost of the project out to half a million customers.

"The best solution is a regional system where we all get along and promote our regional asset for out own well being and to attract new industry to our region." said Stough.

Officials from Toledo were on hand at the Friday morning presentation, and are also focused on the possibility of establishing a regional Water Authority.

"Toledo has the same position. We're looking at it from a regional approach, we want to make sure in the end that the best decisions are made for the entire region." said Toledo Director of Public Utilities Ed Moore.

City of Sylvania officials will bring their Water Supply Study to TMACOG on Monday.

