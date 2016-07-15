UT golfer plays in this year's Marathon Classic

It was a big day for a golfer who just graduated from the University of Toledo.

Sathika Ruenreong was invited this week to play at the Marathon Classic and she was followed by a lot of Toledo fans.

"The first role was a little bit, really exciting actually. I pulled the driver to the left, but yeah, I tried to do my best and so it was good, it was fun," said Ruenreong.

She teed off around 9 a.m. for Round 2 of the Marathon Classic.

