UT golfer plays in this year's Marathon Classic

SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) -

It was a big day for a golfer who just graduated from the University of Toledo. 

Sathika Ruenreong was invited this week to play at the Marathon Classic and she was followed by a lot of Toledo fans. 

"The first role was a little bit, really exciting actually. I pulled the driver to the left, but yeah, I tried to do my best and so it was good, it was fun," said Ruenreong. 

She teed off around 9 a.m. for Round 2 of the Marathon Classic.

