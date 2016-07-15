Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act could be big victory in fight against drug abuse

It could be a big victory in the fight against heroin and opiate abuse - the U.S. Senate has approved the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act.

A step in the right direction. That's how this behavioral healthcare and addiction treatment provider describes the passage of CARA. But they warn it will only go as far as Congress allows it.

After House and Senate approval, the White House says the President will sign it. CARA will provide $181 million a year in brand new spending for addiction and recovery programs, helping people struggling with heroin and prescription pain killers. It's a bill championed by Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio).

"We've had lots of overdoses in Toledo. Unfortunately, some deaths from those overdoses and then a lot of people who, while they may not be overdosing, are putting the drugs first and their families second, and work second and committing crimes. So, it's an epidemic level now and we've got to address it and this legislation will help," said Sen. Portman.

A Renewed Mind operates treatment centers in most Northwest Ohio counties. CEO Matt Rizzo says the new law will work, as long as Congress provides funding to the so-called "trenches" in the fight against opiate abuse. It should focus on prevention and rehabilitation.

"I believe that some of the funding could go to program expansion around helping people who don't have funds for medication or services, and then it could expand into new programming, expand more prevention efforts, expand more treatment efforts," said Rizzo.

UT Pharmacology Professor Dr. F. Scott Hall also has high hopes for the new law.

"The organizations that compete for the grants will be competing against each other, not just at the onset. But in terms of the outcomes they will all have different approaches to this. So, it will actually, hopefully help find some of the better approaches," said Dr. Hall.

Rizzo predicts there will be a long line of treatment centers applying for grants from this new law. When that money will be available, hasn't been worked out yet.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.