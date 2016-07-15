Ottawa Co. Sheriff's Office says goodbye to K-9 officer Nero

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office mourned the loss of one of their own this week. K-9 officer Nero passed away last week from cancer. On Thursday his memorial was held.

Dozens of law enforcement agencies came together to remember broth in blue. Many were wiping away tears as they thought back on the found memories of the crime fighting K-9.

In March, Nero was diagnosed with type b lymphoma and was receiving weekly treatment at The Ohio State University School of Veterinary Medicine.

The Sheriff's Office says Nero was an officer that loved kids, crowds, and showing affection. They say his presence will be missed by all.

"If we had more people that love like Nero and other dogs do and loved each other, we would not have all the hate that's out there today," said Sheriff Stephen Levorchick.

He says their K-9 trainer Deputy Marc Nye is already looking for a new K-9 officer in Europe.

"I catch myself talking to Nero, even though he's not there and then realizing he's not with me," said Nye.

It's a sad reality he must face - his four-legged companion and partner Nero will no longer be by his side everyday for work.

"It's different in a lot of ways. Sometimes it's the little things with how I set up my uniform, putting the leash behind my waist that I've always worn. I catch myself doing that before I realize I don't need it, so it's difficult," said Nye.

At Nero's memorial service local K-9 officers paid their respect with a walk around his cruiser.

"The special thing about Nero, I think, was how friendly he honestly was. He could be the meanest dog when he needed to be, but when it was time to turn it off he did just that," said Nye.

Deputy Nye says it's going to be hard to move on, but he say's Nero taught him a great life lesson.

"He worked hard and when it was time to be lovable he did that two, so he taught me to train hard and show a soft side when I need to," said Nye.

