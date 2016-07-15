Wood Co. man charged with sex crimes involving kids

A man is scheduled to appear before a judge for the first time on Friday after a Wood County grand jury indicted him on two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Mark A. Yeary, 57, of Tontogany, was arrested by sheriff deputies on July 7. He is accused of having sexual contact with two victims. According to court documents obtained by WTOL 11 News, the victims are 14 and 16 years old and the crimes allegedly occurred between November 2014 and

2016. It’s not known if or how Yeary knew the victims.

Yeary is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Wood County Common Pleas Court. He remained locked up in the Wood County Justice Center in Bowling Green at the time this story was written.

As new details are released, this story will be updated.

