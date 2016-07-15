Toledo Air Show returns this weekend

Jacquie B is an aerobatic pilot who has flown for 20 years. She will be willing in the Toledo Air Show.

The F-16 Fighting Falcons flown by the Thunderbirds are expected to be a show stopper. (Source: WTOL)

After more than a decade, the Toledo Air Show is back!

This weekend, nearly 70,000 people will be looking up at Toledo Express Airport to watch the show that's been missing from the glass city skies for twelve years.

A spokesperson for the event says the F-16 Fighting Falcons flown by the Thunderbirds are expected to be a show stopper.

"Flies at several hundred miles an hour but performs 18 inches away from one another," said Stacey Stathulis a spokesperson for the Toledo Air Show. "They are literally wing tip to wing tip. At speeds of 400 miles per hour."

Training began for all pilots on Friday morning.

The only woman solo-aerobatic pilot performing at the show says she will be working to perfect her delicately skilled routine.

"I'm allowed to fly right down at the surface without hitting it," said Jacquie B, an aerobatic pilot who has flown for 20 years. "So I dive at the ground and miss the ground, dive at the ground and miss the ground. That's the goal."

Jacquie flies an Extra 300 mono plane designed to fly upside down and sideways straight up and straight down in addition to horizontal. Jacquie says her main goal for the weekend is to inspire women to chase after their dreams.

"Just go try whatever it is you've been wanting to do," says Jacquie. "If you're 50 and you've been wanting to do something all your life, there is no reason not to go try it."

The air show will last around three and a half hours. Spectators will be able to enjoy performances, talk to pilots and get an up-close view of several planes between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m Saturday and Sunday.

