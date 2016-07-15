Ohio Attorney General's office takes over Heather Bogle homicide investigation

The Ohio Attorney General's office is taking over the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office investigation of the Heather Bogle homicide case at the request of Sheriff Kyle Overmyer, the Fremont News-Messenger reports.

It's been more than a year since 28-year-old Heather Bogle was found dead in the trunk of her car, and still no arrests have been made.

The request was made by Overmyer a little over a month ago that the state's Bureau of Criminal Investigation take over the case.

Back on June 24, Detective Sean O' Connell, who was leading the Bogle investigation from the beginning, was placed on leave by Overmyer due to allegations of workplace misconduct.

Then, on June 27, the BCI agreed to accept the case, referring to as a cold case.

