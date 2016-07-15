REWATCH: WTOL's Marathon Classic Special

The 31st annual Marathon Classic teed off Friday morning in Sylvania.

It's the second longest-running event on the LPGA tour. And Sunday's winner takes home a whopping $225,000!

Although the main event is still a few days away, WTOL 11 already showed you why the Toledo-area has fallen in love with women's golf, and why the LPGA loves coming to Highland Meadows in Sylvania.

Our half-hour special aired at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday - But you can rewatch it all right now!

And don't forget to check out our full online coverage of the Classic here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.