Islamic Center of Greater Toledo responds to Nice attack

The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo is responding to the attack in Nice, France, sending this statement:

"The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo is shocked and horrified at the vile and appalling terrorist attack in Nice. We condemn this heinous crime, stand in unity with the people of France and offer our condolences to the families and loved ones who were monstrously murdered."

The Islamic Center held a public prayer session on Friday afternoon.

Members call the attack heinous, vile and appalling.

They hope God will bring peace and comfort to the hearts and souls of the people of France.

"Whatever the terrorists are trying to make us understand or the message they are giving us, we tell them you will be defeated,” said Iman Talal Eid of the Islamic Center.

The Iman added that terrorists will never destroy a commitment to live in peace together.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.