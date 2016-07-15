Fire causes neighbors to evacuate in Providence Township

Wet and chilly spring weather can be expected through the Easter weekend.More >>
Wet and chilly spring weather can be expected through the Easter weekend.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study...More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
In 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009. However, prescription opioids are still involved in a large number of overdose deaths every year.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
Stormy Daniels says she had an affair with the then-real estate magnate and reality television star in 2006 and 2007.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Witnesses also told police the driver was passing them at a high rate of speed just before the crash.More >>
Witnesses also told police the driver was passing them at a high rate of speed just before the crash.More >>
The accident happened at the corner of Shoreland and Summit St. Both drivers had to be taken to the hospital where the woman was pronounced dead.More >>
The accident happened at the corner of Shoreland and Summit St. Both drivers had to be taken to the hospital where the woman was pronounced dead.More >>
Two people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on The Bend Road in Defiance County on Saturday.More >>
Two people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on The Bend Road in Defiance County on Saturday.More >>
Police say the man was driving a Honda Accord when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned several times in a field.More >>
Police say the man was driving a Honda Accord when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned several times in a field.More >>
Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.More >>
Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.More >>