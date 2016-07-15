Heading to the Marathon Classic? Prepare yourself for the heat!

With the Ladies Professional Golf Association Marathon Classic happening in the middle of the summer, hot weather is expected. And people are being advised to come prepared.

According to Deputy Fire Chief at Sylvania Township, Mike Ramm, who has been leading a paramedic team at this tournament for many years, it's typical for the weather to reach high temperatures.

Paramedics from Sylvania Township as well as Mercy Health will be all over the golf course to assist people, but he said getting beaten by the heat is avoidable.

"A lot of what happens with people not hydrating, it doesn't help the medicines that they're under, so if they're not hydrating and taking their medicines properly when they come out here and get in the heat and get dehydrated it can affect them that way," Ramm said.

Here is what he recommends to bring:

Water

Lawn chair

Umbrella

Hat

Sunblock

Additionally, Ramm said it's important for people to stay well fed and find shade whenever possible.

