Russell Adkins Retrial: Former prosecutor says she couldn't charge Adkins in 1982

Former Wood County Prosecutor Betty Montgomery was called to the stand, said she did not have ample evidence to convict Adkins in 1982. (Source: WTOL)

Expert witness and forensic anthropologist, Dr. Steve Symes showed the jurors the points of impact on Dana Rosendale's skull on day 4 of the retrial. (Source: WTOL)

We’re nearing the end of a week-long trial that’s been decades in the making in the retrial of Russell Adkins, accused of killing Dana Rosendale in 1982.

After four days of calling witnesses, the state called former Wood County Prosecutor Betty Montgomery to the stand who says she cold not prove without a reasonable doubt Russell Adkins was guilty of murder, attributing this to the lack of sufficient evidence as well as the cause of death - classified as undetermined, rather than a homicide.

"You can't just go to the court and say, 'Your honor, we wanna go look at the defendant's home', if you can't really establish why that home... that you have probable cause to believe that there's something in that home that is evidential-ly significant to the case you are investigating," Montgomery said.

The defense questioned her - trying to prove she had more evidence back then - listing the pool cue, hospital records and potential witness that said Adkins had confessed to him.

Prosecution: "... charges were still not filed. Is that correct?"

Montgomery: "Yes."

She also touched on her disappointment that evidence, reports and pictures got lost over the years that belonged to the case.

Jurors are hearing from police and detectives who say they gathered evidence that has since been lost or destroyed.

On Wednesday, the jury did get to view some pictures as evidence in the case. They were of Rosendale's body, exhumed after over 30 years.

Dr. Steve Symes, a forensic anthropologist, was the final witness called in the retrial. Symes gave jurors an up-close look at Rosendale's skull to help them better understand the injuries she received that caused her death.

As an expert on bones, Symes explained what he found when he looked at Rosendale's skull before and after it was cleaned and preserved.

"I'm going to call that a single impact site, but there are others. I think there are more blows to this, but those are the ones we can track," he said.

Symes believes there were three blows dealt to Rosendale's head that eventually caused her death.

He was an expert witness - paid by the state to study the case and testify- who strongly suggested the injuries were caused by a beating. But, he could not rule out the defense's theory that she fell out of Adkins's car.

"The injuries from falling from a car and a beating, they overlap," he said.

This week long-trial was expected to wrap up Friday, but with the defense still calling witnesses, the jury may not begin deliberating until next week.

