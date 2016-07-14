Wood Co. Republicans select Theresa Gavorone to run for open House seat

The Wood County Republican party selected Bowling Green Councilwoman Theresa Gavarone to appear on the ballot in November.

The move comes after the House of Representatives screening panel chose Gavarone to replace Tim Brown for the remainder of his term. Brown is leaving to be president of Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments or TMACOG.

"Very excited, I'm very much looking forward to the challenge," said Gavarone.

Gavarone is currently a council member in Bowling Green, attorney, and small business owner. She says her background and experience have prepared her for this position and she has a couple of things she plans to fight for.

"I want to make sure that the families have jobs, and that we can support a good education system, and that we keep or economy strong," said Gavarone.

But she says she can't fight for anything without making sure everyone in the county is represented.

"I want to make sure that I listen to the people in those communities, and that will better prepare me to represent the entire county," said Gavarone.

And even though Gavarone will be the incumbent on the ballot come November, she plans to fight hard to make sure she secures that seat for the next term.

"I'm definitely not going to take anything for gr anted. I plan to work hard and do my best. I'll be in that position and I plan to work hard in that position, as well as work hard to keep that position," said Gavarone.

The Councilwoman will be sworn in early next month.

The Wood County Democratic party selected Kelly Wicks to run for the position last week.

