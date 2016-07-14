Toledo-born Stacey Lewis finishes two under par after round one

Toledo-born Stacey Lewis is tied for 16th place at two under par (-2) after the first round of the Marathon Classic.

Ranked number nine in the world, Lewis has come on strong the last two weeks.

She finished runner-up two weeks ago in Portland and tied for seventh in last week’s Women’s U.S. Open.

However, despite six top ten finishes this year, Lewis has yet to claim a victory in 2016.

Lewis started her round just after 1:00 P.M. on the tenth tee.

She saved par to open the round on Hole 10 before hitting a bogey on the eleventh.

Lewis responded with two birdies on Holes 13 and 15.

Lewis continued her momentum on the front nine, scoring two more birdies on Holes 2 and 5.

Lewis was three under par going into the final hole, but she picked up a bogey on the ninth to finish with a first round score of 69.

“I’m definitely happy with it,” Lewis said after finishing her round. “I didn’t do a whole lot of prep to get ready for today, and I’m definitely pleased with it.”

Lewis said course conditions this afternoon did make the course tougher to play.

“The golf course played tough,” Lewis said. “The wind was a little bit all over the place and hard to judge at times.”

Lewis will tee off at Hole 10 at 8:10 A.M. Friday morning for round two.

