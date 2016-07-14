Lydia Ko eyes the top of the leader board down two strokes

Lydia Ko, the world’s number one female golfer, is tied for seventh place with nine other women after round one of the Marathon Classic.

This is Ko’s fourth time playing the Marathon Classic. She finished in the top ten in all three tournaments, including a victory two years ago.

Ko has 10 top ten finishes this year, including three wins. One of those top ten finishes came last week at the Women’s U.S. Open, where she finished tied for third.

Ko teed off just after 8:30 A.M. this morning.

Ko was one of many competitors today who bogeyed the first hole.

However, Ko responded with two birdies on Holes 4 and 6 to close out the first half of the course.

On the back nine, Ko consistently saved par through the first seven holes.

But Ko finished her round strong, scoring back-to-back birdies on Holes 17 and 18.

‘It was good to finish up with two birdies on the last two holes,” Ko said after her round.

Ko’s consistent play is one of the reasons she is number one in the world now. She hopes she can build on the momentum she started at the end of her round.

“Anything can happen. And even towards the weekend it can get really exciting.”

Ko is slated for another early morning start in round two at 8:21 A.M. on the 10th tee.

