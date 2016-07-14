Brooke Henderson in striking distance of lead after round 1 of Marathon Classic

It is only the second year on the LPGA Tour for eighteen-year old Brooke Henderson, one the tour’s rising young stars.

Last year in her rookie season, Henderson failed to qualify for the Marathon Classic.

But three victories later, including two this season, Henderson finds herself the number two ranked female golfer in the world.

Henderson has been on an out of control roller coaster for the last three weeks of the LPGA Tour.

She missed her first cut of the season in Arkansas before successfully defending her sole win last year in Portland two weeks ago.

Last week at the U.S. Open, Henderson just barely made the cut. She finished in a disappointing 64th place, her worst finish of the season.

In Thursday’s opening round of the Marathon Classic, Henderson finished with a first round score of 68. She tied nine other competitors for seventh place at three under par (-3).

Henderson teed off on Hole 10 this morning just before 8:30 A.M. with Anna Nordqvist, and Sandra Gal.

“I knew the course conditions were going to be a little bit soft, a little bit easier in the morning with the big rain last night and just because it was in the A.M.” Henderson said.

Henderson saved par on Hole 10 before scoring a birdie on Hole 11.

She picked up a bogey on Hole 12, but then scored another birdie on the next hole.

Henderson would put up three more birdies on Holes 17, 4, and 7.

But on Hole 9, her last of the day, Henderson put up another bogey to put her at three under par (-3).

“Unfortunately, [I] dropped a shot on that last hole,” Henderson said, “but overall it was a solid day.”

Despite the disappointing end to her first round, Henderson finds herself well within striking distance for the lead come Friday.

Henderson is slated to tee off Friday at 1:21 P.M. on Hole 1.

