Reaction to Jeep Plant retooling announcement

They call themselves the Glass City Crawlers. Their passion is the Jeep Wrangler.

On Thursday, night drivers flexed their Jeep muscle crawling up and down ramps set up in a south Toledo parking lot.

"It's a Jeep thing. These things are designed to go anywhere," said Walt Szdzesny of the Crawlers.

On this night, 700 is the lucky number. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced Thursday it will invest $700 million to retool it's Toledo Assembly Complex. The next generation Jeep will be produced at the plant as well as the Wrangler pick-up truck. Seven hundred jobs will be added.

Fiat Chrysler to invest $700 million, add 700 jobs in Toledo

"It's hard to walk away from an operation like this and a workforce like this. They've earned a chance to demonstrate to Fiat Chrysler people what they can do," according to Jerry Huber, who was the Jeep plant manager from 1987-97.

The announcement gives plant workers more job security.

But more jobs could also be created besides the 700 announced.

"The supplier industry is ramping up too. If you think about the Wrangler product and the Wrangler truck coming in, if you make a common part for that same vehicle that's more volume, almost 450,000 cars a year you could be making a component for," believes UAW Local 12 President Bruce Baumhower.

The crawl was a prelude to the upcoming Jeep Fest in Downtown Toledo on August 13. It celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Jeep and will features a parade, car show, food and entertainment. Baumhower expects 20,000 people will attend.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.