Three tied for lead after round one of the Marathon Classic

The sun was shining on a picturesque Thursday for the ladies competing in the first round of the 32nd Marathon Classic at Highland Meadows in Sylvania.

At the end of the first round of play- Hyo Joo Kim, Mirim Lee, and Haru Nomura are tied atop of the leader board at five under par (-5).

This is Hyo Joo Kim’s second year on the LPGA tour, but she already has three victories to her name- including one this season.

She began her round strong with four birdies on the front nine, but stumbled a bit with a bogey on Hole 9. She added two more birdies on 11 and 15.

Mirim Lee also started her round strong.

Lee, beginning her round on the 10th tee, also put up four birdies in the first half of the course.

However, she stumbled a bit on Hole 1 for her first bogey of the day.

Lee followed that up with birdies on Holes 2, 5, and 7. But on the eighth, she hit for another bogey, kicking her back to five under par (-5).

Haru Nomura, also starting her round on the tenth hole, saved par to open the tournament. Then she went on one of the best runs of the day, scoring four straight birdies between Holes 11 and 14.

Nomura hit her first bogey on Hole 16.

She opened the second half of her round with another bogey on Hole 1, but followed that up with a birdie on the next hole.

Nomura finished of her rounds with two more birdies on Holes 4 and 6.

Three ladies were tied for fourth place at three under par (-3)- including Kelly Shon, who was the lowest scoring American of the day.

Two of the tournament’s favorites, Brooke Henderson and Lydia Ko, are among nine competitors tied for seventh place at three under par (-3).

Henderson says because she played in the morning after Tuesday night’s storm that moved through the area, the course played much softer.

Henderson was four under par (-4) going into the final hole.

“Unfortunately, [I] dropped a shot on the last hole which got me back to three under,” Henderson said referring to her bogey at the end of her round, “but overall it was a solid day.”

Ko was one of the many competitors that bogeyed the first hole.

However, she finished up the round with four birdies, including two consecutive on the final two holes.

“It’s good to finish up with two birdies, especially because [they] are a par five. You know that anything can happen.”

Toledo-born Stacey Lewis is also in contention at two under par (-2). She finished with four birdies on the day with two bogeys on Holes 9 and 11.

Round two of the Marathon Classic is set to tee of bright and early 7:15 A.M.

