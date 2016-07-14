Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center provides help for children who witness, experience violence

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center has resources to help children process traumatic events. (Source: WTOL)

A string of violence either witnessed or experienced by children in Toledo led WTOL to the Family Children Abuse Prevention Center to ask about the long-term effects this can have on a young person.

Casandra Durfey of the Domestic Violence Program at the center says understanding and listening to what children went through, being open and showing some of your own emotions can help a child unpack the confusing feelings around what they have witnessed.

"Allow them to process that with you... A very unfortunate incident happened. It's not their fault, they are not alone," Durfey said.

The prevention center has resources to help children work through the trauma. Durfey says talking to a child is the first step to processing violence and starting to heal from events that can be locked within a child's psyche for a lifetime.

"The detrimental impact of these incidents can have long-lasting mental health issues, depression and suicide," she said.

Statistics show up to 60 percent of boys who are abused or see violence, end up abusing others. Up to 60 percent of girls become victims of violence.

If you know of child who has witnessed or experienced abuse, you can call the crisis hotline at 419-292-2927.

For more information on Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center, click here.

