Lucas County adds beds to CCNO; Toledo mayor says city will use Wood County jail

County Commissioner Carol Contrada says the action was taken to keep the jail open and save jobs. (Source: WTOL)

Lucas County commissioners announced they will be adding 100 beds to CCNO. (Source: WTOL)

On Thursday, Lucas County commissioners announced they will add 100 additional beds at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Stryker.

County taxpayers will pick up the $2.5 million tab.

Late June, a judge ruled the City of Toledo must pay it's partner, CCNO, $1.3 million by July 1 for housing prisoners, but the city refused on the basis that no other jurisdiction in the county has to pay - so Toledo shouldn't either.

The county now says Toledo has effectively withdrawn from CCNO, jeopardizing its ability to operate. That's why it's contracting with CCNO for the additional beds at a cost of $72 a day.

The deal begins Sept. 1.

Commissioner Carol Contrada says the action was taken to keep CCNO open and save jobs, but CCNO officials announced 25 layoffs due to the Toledo pullout.

"I hope that the taxpayers appreciate that our public policy values are such that we put community safety and administration of justice paramount, and that we will continue to pursue our legal and legislative options. But we can't back away from our responsibility just because others have," Contrada said.

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson says Toledo plans to send its prisoners to Wood County, not CCNO.

Meanwhile, a statement from the city about the county's move says it's committed to responsible regional partnerships that are fair, equitable and in conformance with the law.

The county is appealing the judge's ruling.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.