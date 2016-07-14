Toledo police ask City Council to sign off on drone expenditure

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral says the drone would not replace the helicopter, but would supplement it. (Source: WTOL)

Toledo police could be the next force to obtain a drone that will help fight crime following the City of Oregon who recently approved a drone for its department.

TPD is asking City Council to approve a $14,349 emergency measure for a drone system.

According to Chief Kral, the money would come from the law enforcement trust fund, not taxpayer dollars.

"Drones are the wave of the future and I think it's the correct time for us to break into the market, if you will," he said.

Kral says the department would use the drone for a number of things including: searching for missing people, scoping out growing operations and investigating crash scenes.

"There's a lot of non-police functions I plan on using it for and I'm sure that list is going to grow once I figure out what the capabilities of the new drone will be," he said.



Toledo City Councilman Tom Waniewski thinks a drone would be a strong tool for the police department and hopes it can save some money.

"The nice thing, I think, about the drone is that it will be able to get up more inexpensively, more quickly and into areas where a helicopter could not," Waniewski said.

The Toledo Police Chief says the drone would not be replacing the helicopter, but would certainly supplement it.



The issue will be discussed at Toledo City Council's next meeting, July 19.



