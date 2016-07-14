Fiat Chrysler to invest $700 million, add 700 jobs in Toledo

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) announced Thursday that it will invest more than $1 billion on its assembly plants in Illinois and Ohio, $700 million of which will go to the Toledo Assembly Complex.

In total, the retooling of facilities to support the growth of the Jeep brand will create 1,000 new jobs, 700 of which will be added in Toledo.

The changes will allow FCA to move Jeep Cherokee Production from Toledo to the Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois. The $350 million investment there will create 300 jobs.

The Company will also invest $700 million in Toledo to retool the North Assembly Plant to produce the next generation Jeep Wrangler, created approximately 700 new jobs.

“We appreciate FCA US’s investment in our community and Toledo Assembly’s contribution to our local economy,” said Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson. “We look forward to working with FCA US on this new project.”

After the announcement, the City of Toledo says it will assist FCA by providing the following:

The City of Toledo invested $5 million to prepare land near the Toledo Assembly Plant for cost effective expansion of FCA US operations or advantageous location of FCA US suppliers. The City will look at flexible pricing depending on the jobs and income that would be created on the site.

The City will provide roadway funds up to $825,000 as a 25% match to State of Ohio road funds. Approximately $375,000 of these dollars may be used to replace and reconstruct portions of Chrysler Drive and the City-owned portion of Expressway Drive. The balance will be available for necessary signalization costs on Stickney and road improvements west of Stickney across from the Toledo Assembly Complex.

The City of Toledo will provide staff to assist FCA with any required permits or approvals related to new investment at the Plant, expediting when possible.

The City will provide engineering and planning support as necessary pertaining to public water, sewer lines or taps or legally required site plan approvals related to construction.

Production of the new Jeep Wranglers in Toledo will begin in late 2017.

Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken says this solidifies Wrangler's legendary history in Toledo.

"We're at 75 years, I think we can go another 75," said Gerken.

Gerken, who worked at the Jeep plant for 30 years, says Fiat-Chrysler knows that the workforce in Toledo delivers the goods.

"They're consistent, they work hard, they build great product," said Gerken. "They know the county and our partners have stepped in to do workforce development with them, we can deliver those good workers to them; it's a win for everybody."

And Gerken says the wins for Toledo will continue, as companies feed off the Jeep momentum. He highlights DANA Corporation's May announcement to open a high-tech axle manufacturing plant.

"I think you'll see more suppliers now looking for that product around that plant," said Gerken. "It's not just 700 jobs here, but it's also the moving the freight in and out of the plant, it's the restaurants, it's the amenities, it's gas; it's an uptick for everybody."

While we're still waiting for Fiat-Chrysler's official plans for Stickney Avenue Plant, Gerken says as Wrangler production moves from the south plant to the north plant, that frees up space for Jeep's newest venture - a Wrangler pickup.

"We've waited for years, there's so much excitement around this pickup truck, and it's going to be built in Toledo," said Gerken.

Production of the Dodge Dart and the Jeep Compass/Jeep Patriot will end in September 2016 and December 2016, respectively.

Since 2009, FCA US has announced investments of more than $6.8 billion and added more than 23,500 people in its U.S. operations.

