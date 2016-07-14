Fatal house fire in Port Clinton investigated

The State Fire Marshal is investigating a fatal house fire in Port Clinton.

The Port Clinton Fire Department says it happened early Thursday morning in the 500 block of Washington Street.

WTOL 11 is told one person has died. The victim's name and age have not yet been released.

The body has been taken to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for autopsy.

