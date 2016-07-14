Wood County Sheriff body scanners crackdown on drugs

The Wood County Sheriff is using a new tool to fight against the heroin epidemic - a body scanner inside the county jail. WTOL 11 got an exclusive look at how it works.

It's been in use for a little over a month and is already helping to bust inmates trying to smuggle drugs inside the jail.

Sheriff deputies say a woman was recently caught by the scanner trying to bring in heroin she stored inside her body. Without the scanner, deputies say they would have likely missed the drugs, which could have resulted in the woman's death or other overdoses inside the jail.

"Not only the dangers of someone bringing in types of drugs, but it will also detect any other types of contraband, like razor blades or anything else someone might be able to put into a body cavity," said Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.

The scanner cost around $100,000 and was paid for without tax payer money. Instead the Sheriff says inmates paid for the body scanner through profits from commissary.

"The fund we have from items we sell inmates, whether they buy popcorn or soft drinks or other items they buy, we use the profits from that for this," said Sheriff Wasylyshyn.

The Sheriff Office is also using a new prescription drug to aid in inmate addiction. The drug called Vivitrol is being used by inmates who pass a screening test. It blocks the sensation of feeling high. The Sheriff is hopeful it can curb the amount of recently released inmates coming back to jail on drug use

charges.

"They won't run out to try and get that feeling of being high because they know it's blocked because of the Vivitrol," said Sheriff Wasylyshyn. "So it hopefully lessens the desire or knowing I can't get high if I take the heroin or the opiates because the Vivitrol blocks it."

Deputies are also beginning to train on how to use Narcan, the overdose resisting drug. All deputies are expected to start carrying the drug once fully trained.

