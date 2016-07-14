20-year-old in critical condition after crash in Fulton County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Toledo Post is investigating a serious crash in Fulton County.

It happened on County Road D near County Road 15 around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers say 20-year-old Zachary Reecer, of Wauseon, Ohio, was traveling westbound on CR D when he attempted to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed. Reecer traveled off the roadway before over correcting and losing control of his car, rolling over several times. Troopers say Reecer was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. He was taken to the University of Toledo Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

OSHP was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County EMS.

Troopers want to remind motorists to always wear their seat belt and to make sure everyone in their vehicle is buckled up prior to leaving.

