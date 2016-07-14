Second victim in fatal Monroe Co. crash dies

The second victim of a fatal crash in Monroe County has died.

It happened on Deerfield Road, east of Taft Road, in Summerfield Township around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, July 9.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Stewart Etzel, of Deerfield, Michigan, was headed westbound on Deerfield Road, when he lost control of his car and overturned. Etzel was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 20-year-old Colton LaGore, of Clinton, Michigan, was ejected from the car and airlifted to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where he later dead.

