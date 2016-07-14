LPGA: Where to park and how much money to bring

The Ladies Pro Golf Association Marathon Classic is expected to rake in thousands of people over the course of the weekend, which means thousands of people will need a place to park.

There are several designated areas to park including lots, churches and even backyards with the largest area being Public Parking lot B located at the corner of N. Centennial and Brint Roads. A shuttle service will transport people to and from the clubhouse and the daily rate is $5; $10 for the weekend.

Aside from lot B, a group of homes have transformed their yards into parking lots across the street. Most of them are charging an average of $5 for the day, but a few are charging only $4. James Holland is one of those people. He has been offering public parking at his home for 27 years.

"We do it somewhat for the money, some for the friendships we've made and the fun we have doing this. So, you know, that's why we do it," Holland said.

You can also find spots available at Sylvania United Church of Christ, also across the street from Highland Meadows Golf Course. The church has participated in the event for 27 years, like Holland, but donate the majority of the proceeds to Maumee Habitat for Humanity homes and other groups that have been a part of their fund raising for 20 years. Parking here is $5 a day.

The LPGA Marathon Classic is going on through Sunday, July 17.

