Crash on Otsego Pike closes road at Route 6

An injury crash on Route 6 and Otsego Pike is causing some traffic delays. 

WTOL 11 is told the crash involved a pickup truck and car. One person in the truck did sustain minor injuries. 

The road is closed right now. 

