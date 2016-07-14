One person injured in rollover crash overnight - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

One person injured in rollover crash overnight

WHITEHOUSE, OH (WTOL) -

One person was rushed to the hospital overnight, hurt in a nasty rollover crash.  

It happened at Neapolis Waterville and Jeffers in Whitehouse just after midnight. 

Troopers say a driver lost control and tried to over correct, causing him to flip.  

The 22-year-old was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

