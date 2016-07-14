One person injured in rollover crash overnight

One person was rushed to the hospital overnight, hurt in a nasty rollover crash.

It happened at Neapolis Waterville and Jeffers in Whitehouse just after midnight.

Troopers say a driver lost control and tried to over correct, causing him to flip.

The 22-year-old was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.