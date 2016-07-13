New project in the works to provide quicker water toxin results

Local researchers are collecting water samples in an effort to study data they hope leads to a new device that provides quicker water toxin results.

Water quality researchers at The University of Toledo Lake Erie Center who make daily E. coli forecasts for the public beach at Maumee Bay State Park are helping the U.S. Geological Survey develop a model to estimate the level of harmful algal blooms in Ohio waters.

Students from UT and Xavier University conducted the research on Wednesday.

The U.S Geological Survey is spearheading the project geared to invent a model providing fast-track results of toxins in the lake and aim to finish it in the next two years.

Right now, testing takes at least a day to provide results.

"That will tell the swimmers right away how much toxin is in the water. Instead of having to wait another day, because if they wait for the toxin results they will reporting today on yesterday's results," said Donna Francy, U.S. Geological Survey.

Researchers will be collecting samples throughout the harmful algal bloom season.

This marks the third year of collecting samples for the project.

