Tip helped bring down drug ring in east Toledo

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say a tip helped them bring down a mid-level drug organization that sold heroin and fentanyl in east Toledo.

As a result of the investigation, 22 people face charges in connection to Operation Eastside Pride.

Toledo Police say this all came to light after a tip that came through DART or the Drug Addiction Response Team with the Lucas County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff John Tharp says tips from the community can really help put a dent in crimes that are happening across the area.

"They may just think it's a tidbit, but that tidbit might be that piece of information that the officers need," said Sheriff Tharp.

Details of the case were released during a news conference on Wednesday.

The 22 suspects are part of a 62-count indictment, which comes after a six-month investigation. Police say it included a total of 52 purchases of heroin and fentanyl. They also say the organization was based in the east Toledo area, but would deliver drugs across the city.

According to Tharp, DART receives a lot of important information that can lead to a break in a case, just like this one.

"We look at this unit not only as a drug abuse response team, but a intelligence unit. We gather the information, we provide that information, and share it with others, and let it flow through," said Tharp.

Three houses were raided as part of the case. Now the streets are a little safer, and there is less access to the deadly drugs.

Tharp says when people step up, they trust law enforcement to do their part, which we saw here in this case.

"The community is trusting that we will do right by them. And for us to do right by them, that means us working together and collaborating, bringing that information together and being a great intelligence unit," said Tharp.

The sheriff says this case is a perfect example of a win-win for the community, but he says we can't stop here - more needs to be done.

"What we're doing with the enforcement, the intervention, the prevention, that's what it's going to take to get through the heroin epidemic in our community," said Tharp.

So far, police have arrested eight of the of the 22 suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you see something suspicious in your area, call DART at 419-213-6582 or Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.