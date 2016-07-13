LPGA: Host families take in golfers during tournament

Playing week after week, month after month can take a financial toll on the players of the LPGA tournament. That's why host families have welcomed some golfers into their homes to lighten the load.

One family was on the fence at first, but has now had three golfers stay with them over the past five years. Joanne and Dave Frahn are hosting rookie golfer, Hannah Collier - a graduate from the University of Alabama, where she was on two SEC championship teams.

Besides helping to save money, Collier also says it's nice to have a support system, a home-cooked meal and people to come home to after each round.

"Well, obviously, golf is very expensive and traveling week-in and week-out, you've got, ya know, flights and car rentals, etcetera, etcetera...It makes it cheaper. But, then again, you've got - like Joanne and Dave here, ya know - they're awesome people that I'm paired with. And, that's not always the case, but, more times than not. And it just kind of gives you a vibe of being more at home and, ya know, making yourself more comfortable and it's nice to have home-cooked meals. It helps you get prepared for the tournament," she said.

Joanne Frahn said the golfers they've had stay with them become like family.

"I like that they're easy, I mean, I didn't expect it to be this easy and fun, but it's tremendous," she said. "And all three golfers we have had great experiences. And it's great. You feel more connected. I mean, my husband and I go out and watch all of them and it's fun. When we had two at one time, it was a little difficult because we didn't know which hole to be on, because we wanted to be with them both. But, it's very nice... they're like daughters to us."

Stay tuned to WTOL for more live coverage throughout the tournament.



