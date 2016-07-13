Consultants' plans for downtown Toledo revealed

For months, various consultants have studied downtown Toledo, compared it to other cities and asked for your opinion.

Wednesday, an overview of the tentative plans were revealed in an outline to make the Glass City shine.

The final Downtown Toledo Master Plan meeting discussed topics like: adding a significant number of parks, incentives for businesses to invest in downtown and creating streets accessible to more than just cars.

"What's the environment where people walk, so the sidewalks, what's the environment where people can bike, because that's become and increasingly important and desired mode by some portions of our demographic and how do we make the streets work as well," said Chris Hermann, consultant with MKSK.

Hermann outlined 12 Priority Action Items, some of which are already underway.

"The key part of this is to identify some first things to really get going, that will make a big difference, and point downtown Toledo in the right direction," said Hermann. "And you'll get momentum from those things, and then you'll reach a tipping point where things start happening all over."

Hermann says next, the team will put together a more in-depth look at the plans and present them to Toledo City Council.

According to consultants, 18 to 34-year-olds were heavily involved in the online process to share what they want to see downtown.

Sarah Swisher, director of EPIC Toledo, a group for young professionals, says they're looking for opportunities to live downtown and see it grow.

"We always hear that the residential is filled up, so we have a long list of people that are looking to want to move downtown," she said. "And with that, I think will come the other opportunities for the green spaces... and the business opportunities and the retail will follow as well."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.