Spotlight: A few top players in the LPGA tournament

Nineteen of the top 20 players in the world come to northwest Ohio for the LPGA tournament – including the number one and two players in the world who are both just teenagers.

The number one player in the world right now, Lydia Ko, won this tournament two years ago. She had a great week last week – the 54-hole leader, but had a rough final round. She did finish in the top five. She’s just 19 years old and says she always gets those good vibes when she comes back.

“It’s always good to come back and play at a place where there’s been a lot of good memories… I was able to play consistently well here… and for them to invite me when I was an amateur.. a lot of great memories. And I really like the course. The course setup doesn’t change much within the years,” Ko said.

Number two player in the world, Canadian Brooke Henderson, was trying to get into this tournament a year ago with the Monday qualifier at Sylvania Country Club. She very narrowly missed the cut there last time. But, now by the strength of her own play this year, she’s gotten herself to the number two player in the world and locked herself a spot - a special talent on green this year.

“To be here, have a secure spot, hopefully I play four rounds of solid golf and it’s beautiful here – kind of reminds me of back home a little bit, tree lines. Those are the kind of courses I tend to play well on, so I’m really looking forward to the week and it’s been a crazy journey. In the last 18 months, moved my record from 220 to number two so I’m just enjoying every moment and hopefully have a good week this week,” Henderson said.

Stacy Lewis, another top player in the world, was born in Toledo, but has not won in the past two years. She says it is difficult to manage her time when she gets back to Toledo because there are so many family and friends. This year, she feels like she has a better grasp on that and her swing.

“I feel like the game’s getting close, ya know, I kinda went through a stretch there where I was working on the golf swing a lot and having to think a lot on the golf course, and then, finally, these last two weeks, I’ve just played. And, not thinking so much about the golf swing and that’s, ultimately, that’s when you play your best golf. And so, I feel like I’m getting closer.”

