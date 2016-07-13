From volunteer to LPGA employee, woman returns to NW Ohio roots for Marathon Classic

A lot goes into the Marathon Classic year after year. One local woman went from volunteering 30 years ago, to now playing a major role within the LPGA.



Becky Bryner-Newell was a local teacher who thought it would be fun to volunteer at the Marathon Classic during her time off in the summers.

It wasn't until her husband got transferred to Atlanta for a new job that her volunteer work became her new career.

"From my relationships that I had built while networking in Toledo I was able to land a job with a company called Executive sports,” said Bryner-Newell.

Over the years she has been a jack-of-all-trades for several golf tournaments nationwide.

Five years ago she started working for the LPGA, having a major highlight just two years after joining the team.

"I had the thrill of a lifetime as being the tournament director of the 2013 Solheim Cup,” said Bryner-Newell.

She says coming home for the Marathon Classic year after year holds a special place in her heart.

"Growing up in Maumee it's great to be home and it's kind of like the home gig, I'm actually staying with my parents this week. So that's really nice versus a hotel,” said Bryner- Newell. It's just a great home town feeling and to also look at the tournament stuff that Judd has here, building the relationships that I've been able to do over the last couple of decades and continuing those relationships, it makes it a win-win.”

She say the main focus of her job is to be the liaison between the tournaments, their title sponsors and the LPGA. She also works a lot with the players and making sure that they are taken care of.

“Just being around the people that's what makes my job fun day in and day out. And I can't think of anytime, anyplace, anywhere, that when I get up in the morning that I don't love doing what I do, because every day is different,” said Bryner-Newell.



