Urban Meyer plays in the Pro-Am

Ohio State Football Coach Urban Meyer played in the Pro-Am Wednesday morning.
His family's charity, the Urban and Shelly Fund for Cancer Research benefits from the event along with other charities, like the Ronald McDonald House.
Meyer was very friendly with the crowd - taking pictures and signing autographs.
His partner on the green was Toledo native, Stacy Lewis.
