Russell Adkins Retrial: Witnesses and coroner testify

More witnesses were heard on the third day of Russell Adkins' retrial where prosecutors are trying to prove him guilty of the death of Dana Rosendale more than 30 years ago.

On Wednesday, everyone in the courtroom got a glimpse at what Rosendale's body looked like after being underground for decades - in images that ranged from the casket to the coroner's exam table.

Family members were moved to tears as the photographs were shown to possibly shed more light on how Rosendale died.

The prosecution believes Russell Adkins beat Dana over the head causing her death.

"I believe she died from a beating. In my opinion, this was a homicide," said Lucas County Coroner Diana Scalia-Barnett.

The coroner nearly dismissed the story Adkins' attorneys are claiming led to Rosendale's death - falling out their client's car due to a faulty door.

"You fall out of a car and have nothing on your back? I'm not buying it," Scala-Barnett said.

The defense also questioned the coroner on the stand, hoping to leave doubt in the minds of the jurors, that if Dana didn't fall out of the car, there are other ways she could have been hurt other then being beaten with a pool cue. A baseball bat or pipe would be consistent with her injuries.

The prosecution is expected to finish calling their witnesses Thursday and then the defense will begin to call theirs

