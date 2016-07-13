Local businesses are cashing in on Pokemania

It seems everyone is looking for Pokémon! And catching these little creatures has many in our area making stops at local shops.

“I love catching Pokémon,” 7-year-old Austin Gent said.

His latest “catch” landed him at Fritzie Freeze in Point Place.

Megan Boden works at the ice cream shop, and she says “Pokemania” is proving to be good for business.

“We have a spot here, so everybody is coming here to play the game and get their tokens or whatever,” Boden said.

In case you're still not sure how it works, Pokémon Go is a reality video game. It's free to download on your iPhone and it uses your phone's GPS to display characters for you to catch. The goal is to catch ‘em all... wherever they might be.

"Rather this than sitting in the house playing video games, we're outside being active so that's what it's all about,” Austin’s mom Jennifer said.

Pokémon Go has taken the Gent family all over the city to various businesses, and Wednesday's stop at Fritzie Freeze is a win-win.

"It’s a double bonus because we get to stop for bonus poke-balls, or whatever they're called, and get some ice cream while we're here,” Jennifer said.

Now it's on to the next stop... to catch 'em all!

