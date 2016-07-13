Toledo Museum of Art unveils unique exhibition on Presidential TV ads

With four months to go before the Presidential election, get ready to see an increase in political ads on your TV screen. The Toledo Museum of Art is opening a new exhibition on Thursday to help you decode what you are seeing.

The exhibition, “I Approve This Message,” is designed to make you emotional. It is based on four emotions that have been utilized in presidential TV ads since they debuted in 1952.

“So, when you first walk in you can either take the hope and pride route or the anger and fear route,” said Harriett Levin Balkind, a co-curator of the exhibit.

The four emotions have helped candidates and damaged the opposition.

It's a multi-sensory, interactive look at presidential TV ads, like one for Gerald Ford in 1976 that was about hope and pride.

Balkind walked over to the ad and said, “The ship, captain's wheel, steers the ship of state. So all these small things that are in the backgrounds in ads are really there as part of the environment and make you feel a certain way.”

You can watch the ads on screens and then see a breakdown of the narration and images and how those emotions were used.

Co-curator Adam Levine linked the exhibit to a civics class on steroids.

“So, there are ads that deploy sadness, but sadness makes you want to languish in despair. It doesn't cause you to do something. So anger is a much more effective call to action,” said Levine.

There's a Mood Room where you watch images of all four emotions moving quickly and see how they make you feel.

There are also chalkboards where you can write down what you're feeling and story boards where you can make your own TV ad.

"This is not an exhibition about politics. This is not an exhibition about issues. This is an exhibition about emotions and about how voters feel emotion and then respond to the candidates on the basis of ads that evoke those emotions," said Levine. "Anyone who comes to this exhibition will have to think to themselves 'I'll never see a presidential ad, a political ad, in the same way again.'”

There is no mention of the current candidates for the White House because the museum didn't want to seem like they were favoring a certain candidate. But they will hold a non-partisan watch party on election night, which is November 8.

Admission to the museum and the exhibition is free and the co-curators encourage you to visit more than once to see all of the exhibits.

For more information, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.