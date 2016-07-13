Ohio bill would set rules for police body-camera video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A proposal in Ohio would set certain rules for public access to video footage captured by police body cameras.

Legislation from state Rep. Niraj Antani (nih-RAJ' ahn-TAH'-nee) would spell out that body camera videos are a public record, except for footage recorded inside a private residence. The Dayton-area Republican also says his legislation would bar public access to videos taken of a minor or a victim of a sex crime.

Antani says in a news release Tuesday that Ohio's public records laws need to be clarified.

The state Legislature is currently on summer break.

The Ohio Supreme Court recently heard arguments over public access to police body camera videos and dash cam footage. The cases were the first substantive claims about such recordings to reach the state's highest court.

