Bond set for suspect in June shooting death

Bond was set Thursday for a Toledo man accused in a fatal June shooting in south Toledo. 

Ocolar Macklin, 28, was arrested by U.S. Marshals Wednesday. He is accused of killing 26-year-old Isaiah Austin, who was sitting in his car in the 1200 block of South Avenue back on June 29. 

Court documents show the men were together at a nearby bar. The shooting was captured on a surveillance video.

Macklin will be back in the courtroom next week. 

