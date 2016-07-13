Marathon Classic Pro-Am kicks off in full swing

Golfers are hitting the course at Highland Meadows are the Pro-Am kicks off in full swing.

WTOL’s Emilie Voss and Dan Cummins are out at the course along the 10th Fairway as golfers start the Pro-Am.

The crowds are out in full swing as Ohio State University Head Coach Urban Meyer and his team which includes Toledo native Stacy Lewis, hit the course.

The tournament has been played in Northwest Ohio since 1984 and is the second-longest event on the LPGA tour.

If you would like to attend the Marathon Classic, there are different ticket prices available:

Kids under the age of 17 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

The cost is $15 for Thursday and Friday passes, and $20 for Saturday and Sunday’s passes.

For more information on ticket pricing at times, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.