CA man arrested after police seize 101 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

Ohio State Troopers seized 101 pounds of hydroponic marijuana worth $458,540 during a traffic stop in Wood County.

It happened Monday around 10 a.m., on I-80 near milepost 67.

Troopers stopped Stanley Pang, 45, of Sacramento, who was driving a 2016 Dodge Caravan, for following too closely.

Criminal indicators were detected and a Woodville Police canine alerted officers to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the drugs.

Pang is being held at the Wood County Jail and is charged with possession of marijuana and trafficking in drugs.

If convicted, he faces up to 16 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines.

