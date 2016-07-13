Chicks Mix moves to Pinnacle due to possible storms

Because of the possibility of storms Wednesday evening, a popular charity event is moving things indoors.

Chicks Mix 2016 is moving from the Toledo Botanical Gardens to the Pinnacle in Maumee.

It starts at 5:30 p.m. and goes until 9:30 p.m.

All the money raised will support Mom's House of Toledo.

Tickets are available at the door.

WTOL 11's Joe Stoll will be an honorary "chick" for the night and will join other husbands to help raise some much needed money for all that Mom's House does.

