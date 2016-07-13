Allegiant flights canceled with no explanation

A shocking text message for some Allegiant Air customers, flights between Orlando/Sanford and Toledo on Friday have been canceled, with no explanation.

"Last night, we get a text from Allegiant says, 'flight canceled.’ that's it. Just flight canceled," said traveler Cynthia Putnam, who is supposed to be flying home to Florida with her daughter and three grand kids on Friday for a visit.

She says the planned trip is most convenient for her family's schedule.

"It’s the most convenient time for the school and their work schedules," said Putnam.

Now, the family is going to have to find another way, but unfortunately, Putnam hasn't been able to get any help from Allegiant.

In fact, when you go online, other Allegiant flights are canceled for the next few days as well, with no re-book date.

"Now they have a recording, 'due to high volume, please go online.’ So you go online and there's no answers there either," said Putnam.

Putnam says in fairness to Allegiant, a refund was offered with a $150 voucher per ticket, but the next available flight to Sanford from Toledo isn't until next Friday, which she says doesn't fit the family's schedule.

So what now?

"We've been looking at Detroit; We've been looking at Columbus,” said Putnam. “But you know what it is when you have to make a last-minute flight - $300, $400, $500 more per person. The voucher doesn't cover that."

Putnam says she will figure out a way to get back home, but just wants an explanation from Allegiant as to why the flight was canceled.

And she wants to give other customers a heads-up about what happened to her and the hundreds others on her flight.

A media representative for Allegiant sent this message to WTOL in response to the canceled flights:

While we always do our best to minimize disruption for our passengers, please know that canceling a flight is only considered as a last resort – and we sincerely apologize for the disruption. The decision to cancel these flights was based upon projected aircraft availability in our system in the coming days. While we understand this interferes with the plans of our passengers, we hope that providing notice in advance will allow for greater opportunity to make alternate plans.



Scheduled passengers have been contacted by customer service and provided with the option to travel on another Allegiant flight free of charge, receive a credit toward future travel or receive a refund on their air itinerary. In addition, all passengers will receive a $150 voucher for future travel with Allegiant.



Passengers who wish to re-book or have questions should contact Customer Care at 702-505-8888, available 24 hours.

Find Allegiant's latest list of canceled and rescheduled flights here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.