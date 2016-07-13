Man dies after fatal motorcycle crash in Lorain County

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Lorain County.

It happened just after midnight on Wednesday, July 13 in Carlisle Township.

Troopers say 35-year-old Matthew Hatfield was riding his motorcycle southbound on Oberlin-Elyria Road north of Hall Road when he drove off the right side of the road in a curve and crashed. Hatfield was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained serious injury. He was then transported to Elyria University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Unsafe speed and alcohol both appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

