Sweet deal for Krispy Kreme's 79th birthday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

If you're craving Krispy Kreme donuts Wednesday, you're in luck.

The chain is celebrating its 79th anniversary with a sweet deal.

Customers who buy any dozen donuts at regular price can get a second dozen of original glazed donuts for 79 cents at participating shops in the U.S. and Canada.

