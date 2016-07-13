Experts talk Zika in Bowling Green

A local community is answering your questions about the Zika virus.

The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department brought in experts to talk about the risks, how it's transmitted, and what can be done to prevent it.

Experts also stressed that Zika is not the only mosquito borne illness out there.

"Instead of concentrating on Zika specifically, it's covering all of them, West Nile, things like that... prevent any bugs from getting bit," said Connor Rittwage, Wood County Health District Epidemiologist.

Read more on the Zika virus here.

