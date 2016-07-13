Lucas Co. Job and Family Services building remains closed for structural issues

The Lucas County Job and Family Services building was closed for the third day Friday due to structural issues.

The building on Monroe Street was initially shut down Wednesday due to an issue with the floor tension cables on the ground floor, which is creating a hazard. Repairs are now underway.

Meanwhile, hundreds of appointments with case workers have been canceled due to the closing. Staff, however, will be taking applications at the Ohio Means Jobs building at 1301 Monroe Street.

No word on when the building will reopen. Find updates here.

